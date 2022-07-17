Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Brother Industries Stock Performance
Shares of Brother Industries stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brother Industries has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48.
About Brother Industries
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brother Industries (BRTHY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.