Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Brother Industries stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brother Industries has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

