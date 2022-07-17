TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.85 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 48,565 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

