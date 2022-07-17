Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the June 15th total of 681,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.7 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $0.88 on Friday. Centamin has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

