China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CCOZY opened at $16.30 on Friday. China Coal Energy has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the production and trade of coal, coal chemical business, coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other related businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments.

