Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Up 17.2 %

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.47. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

