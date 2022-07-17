BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Down 44.0% in June

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

BAWAG Group Price Performance

BWAGF opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.85. BAWAG Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWAGF. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BAWAG Group from €55.00 ($55.00) to €58.00 ($58.00) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BAWAG Group from €68.00 ($68.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BAWAG Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BAWAG Group from €64.00 ($64.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

