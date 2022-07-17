Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Expands By 72.9%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.73) to GBX 610 ($7.25) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 862 ($10.25) to GBX 834 ($9.92) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $741.33.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.