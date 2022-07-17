Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 173,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,453 shares of company stock worth $2,765,621 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unum Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

