SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 212.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.04. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

