Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3,233.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $392.96 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.28.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.78.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

