Addison Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDIS. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 41,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.55. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $93.42.

