Addison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.3 %

CHD opened at $95.58 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

