Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 181 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 161.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY opened at $116.98 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $133.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day moving average of $124.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

