Addison Advisors LLC Invests $49,000 in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.60.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $114.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

