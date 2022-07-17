Addison Advisors LLC Increases Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 10,685.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth $94,399,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth $11,504,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nielsen by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 57,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $27.79.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

