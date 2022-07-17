Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 303.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in American Express by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,367 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $142.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.12.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

