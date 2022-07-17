Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 215.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $142.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.50 and its 200 day moving average is $180.10. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.