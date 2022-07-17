Addison Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 464 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 464 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,578,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

Insider Activity

VMware Price Performance

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $110.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.11. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

