Addison Advisors LLC Buys 621 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 12,420.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Xylem by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Xylem by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Xylem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Northcoast Research began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,288 shares of company stock valued at $984,665. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.74. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

