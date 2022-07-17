Addison Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 633 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 633 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 70,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 119.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBA. StockNews.com cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

