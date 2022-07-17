Addison Advisors LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 605.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.69) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.52) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

