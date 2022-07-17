Addison Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Stock Up 1.2 %

V.F. stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VFC. StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.