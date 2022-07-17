New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Antero Midstream worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 260,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 301,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $1,764,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after acquiring an additional 606,424 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7,916.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David H. Keyte bought 10,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,952.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,952.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.65. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.32 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

