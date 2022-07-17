New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 500 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of United Bankshares worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,354,000 after acquiring an additional 157,627 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,334,000 after buying an additional 229,273 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,187,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,879,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,178,000 after buying an additional 90,275 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Insider Activity at United Bankshares

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. purchased 7,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Bankshares Stock Performance

UBSI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.43 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

United Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.