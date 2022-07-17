New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,938 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Digital Turbine worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $16.94 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.47.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

