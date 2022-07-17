New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,945 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Vontier worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Vontier Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $22.05 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 2.95%.

Vontier Company Profile



Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

