Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Omnicom Group by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 102,237 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Omnicom Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 30,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.13. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie cut Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.