Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.76

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$45.76 and traded as high as C$46.22. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$45.51, with a volume of 1,586,717 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target (up previously from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.53.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.0300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total value of C$136,876.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,995 shares in the company, valued at C$903,888.85. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.64, for a total value of C$138,600.59. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total value of C$136,876.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,888.85. Insiders sold 52,006 shares of company stock worth $2,679,518 over the last ninety days.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.