CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.10

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.10 and traded as high as $8.90. CSP shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 5,851 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $40.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.77 and a beta of 1.53.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter.

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,090.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 469,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,779.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,090.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 469,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,779.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 501,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,883.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 18,763 shares of company stock worth $160,184 in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in CSP in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CSP by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CSP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. 24.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

