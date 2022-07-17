CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.20

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $1.11. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 192,941 shares traded.
CBAK Energy Technology Trading Down 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $101.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20.
CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBAK Energy Technology
About CBAK Energy Technology
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.