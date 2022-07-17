CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.20

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $1.11. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 192,941 shares traded.

CBAK Energy Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $101.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBAK Energy Technology

About CBAK Energy Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 34,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 241,995 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 40,420 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 44,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

