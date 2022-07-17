Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $0.82. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 75,706 shares trading hands.

Acasti Pharma Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) by 174.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.