PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.03. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 7,700 shares changing hands.
PPX Mining Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$12.81 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.
About PPX Mining
PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.
