China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.96

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.96 and traded as low as C$3.38. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 402 shares changing hands.

China Gold International Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.97.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$385.11 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.4999995 EPS for the current year.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

