Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $213.42

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.42 ($2.54) and traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.26). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 192.50 ($2.29), with a volume of 13,489 shares trading hands.

Xaar Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £151.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19,250.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 206.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 213.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Xaar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and Digital Imaging segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 3 and 6, and 2001+ head personality card.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xaar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xaar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.