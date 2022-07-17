Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $109.17

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.17 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 83.50 ($0.99). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 87.70 ($1.04), with a volume of 3,295,796 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 250 ($2.97) to GBX 280 ($3.33) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Pantheon Resources Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 109.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £703.00 million and a P/E ratio of -87.70.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.