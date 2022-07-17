Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $305.43

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.43 ($3.63) and traded as low as GBX 219 ($2.60). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 228 ($2.71), with a volume of 586,846 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.16) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Synthomer to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 420 ($5.00) to GBX 323 ($3.84) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 514 ($6.11).

Synthomer Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 475.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 271.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 304.74.

Insider Activity

Synthomer Company Profile

In related news, insider Holly Van Deursen purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 308 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £27,720 ($32,968.60).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

