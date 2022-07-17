YouGov (LON:YOU) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,215.43

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,215.43 ($14.46) and traded as low as GBX 900 ($10.70). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 918 ($10.92), with a volume of 51,551 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($19.51) price objective on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 8,345.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,071.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,213.61.

In other YouGov news, insider Rosemary Leith purchased 1,271 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,180 ($14.03) per share, for a total transaction of £14,997.80 ($17,837.54).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

