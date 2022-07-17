Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.78

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 91.78 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.05). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.05), with a volume of 200,081 shares trading hands.

Tribal Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of £185.41 million and a PE ratio of 2,933.33.

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

