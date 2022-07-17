Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,402.56

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,402.56 ($40.47) and traded as low as GBX 2,667 ($31.72). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 2,772 ($32.97), with a volume of 276,021 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($59.47) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,786 ($56.92) to GBX 4,728 ($56.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($49.95) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,254.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,972.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,389.21.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

