American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.04

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.04 and traded as low as $13.77. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 4,731 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Realty Investors Trading Up 2.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06.
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
