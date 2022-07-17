American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.04

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.04 and traded as low as $13.77. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 4,731 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Realty Investors Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors ( NYSE:ARL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 8.97%.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

