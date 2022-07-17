Aminex (LON:AEX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.82

Shares of Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,214,693 shares changing hands.

Aminex Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of £31.58 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

About Aminex

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

