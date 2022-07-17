Sprott (TSE:SII) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.45

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$52.45 and traded as low as C$43.67. Sprott shares last traded at C$44.59, with a volume of 30,462 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.32.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott ( TSE:SII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 2.6500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.