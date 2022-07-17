Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:RNEW) Shares Down 1.9%

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.02 ($0.01). 24,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 59,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.04 ($0.01).

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.03.

Get Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.

About Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.