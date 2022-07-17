Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Shares Down 0.1%

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 505.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 303,400 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 1,854.1% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 249.3% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 699,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 499,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 293.3% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 157,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 117,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.