First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FSFG opened at $23.55 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $168.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.77.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.61. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

In other news, Director Frank Czeschin acquired 3,000 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers bought 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.19 per share, with a total value of $83,890.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,578.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Czeschin bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

