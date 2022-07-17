Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBLI opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.28 million, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.23. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.39%.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.44%.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Seth Gersch bought 1,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $26,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 166,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,058.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

