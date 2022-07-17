MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MMYT. UBS Group raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MMYT opened at $27.02 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.