MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MMYT. UBS Group raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.
MakeMyTrip Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of MMYT opened at $27.02 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90.
MakeMyTrip Company Profile
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.
