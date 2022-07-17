GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $6.21.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 53.04%.

In related news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu purchased 19,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $63,256.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,096.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 35,696 shares of company stock valued at $117,248 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 186,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

