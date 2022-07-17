Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LARK stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 27.25%.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

