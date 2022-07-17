Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Coffee from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
Coffee Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coffee (JVA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.