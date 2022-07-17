Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Coffee from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) by 186.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

